August 27, 2022
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 75: a year of reckoning?
After a two-year absence, the Edinburgh festivals came and went as if all was well. But cracks exposed by the cost-of-living crisis suggest an uncertain future lies ahead
Christopher Silver
Philosophy
September 15, 2020
Is the University of Edinburgh right to “cancel” David Hume?
Julian Baggini
Politics
February 25, 2020
Can Scotland forge its own relationships in Europe?
Kirsty Hughes
Politics
September 11, 2019
Boris Johnson, the judges and the big political lie
Tom Clark
Society
June 20, 2018
If you could have one last drink before you die, what would it be?
Barry Smith
Essays
March 16, 2017
Architecture: The slow ruin of Edinburgh
Owen Hatherley
From the magazine
Politics
May 09, 2016
I cannot wait to see what Ruth Davidson does next
Sophie Brodie
Politics
August 08, 2014
Scottish independence: Salmond's chances for victory are running out
Peter Kellner
Society
December 12, 2013
Leith on life
Sam Leith
From the magazine
