Politics
November 28, 2019
A 68-seat Johnson majority: do YouGov’s startling election figures make sense?
The “MRP” method has likely captured the overall picture but there should be caution over individual seats
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 18, 2019
The most unpredictable election ever? Don’t believe it
Stephen Fisher
Politics
February 25, 2016
Polling isn’t dead just yet
Alex Dean
Politics
February 24, 2016
Attitudes towards the EU are changing—fast
Peter Kellner
Yougov topic image
Politics
November 30, 2015
Labour's centre must fight Corbyn on doctrine as well as strategy
Peter Kellner
October 05, 2015
Will Boris and Zac back Brexit?
Peter Kellner
June 15, 2015
Why Tessa Jowell is Labour's best choice for London Mayor
Peter Kellner
April 10, 2015
Is the election making us more cautious about Europe?
Peter Kellner
March 27, 2015
Three key facts about David Cameron's departure
Peter Kellner
