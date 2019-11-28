Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Yougov
Politics
November 28, 2019
A 68-seat Johnson majority: do YouGov’s startling election figures make sense?
The “MRP” method has likely captured the overall picture but there should be caution over individual seats
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 18, 2019
The most unpredictable election ever? Don’t believe it
Stephen Fisher
Politics
February 25, 2016
Polling isn’t dead just yet
Alex Dean
Politics
February 24, 2016
Attitudes towards the EU are changing—fast
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 30, 2015
Labour's centre must fight Corbyn on doctrine as well as strategy
Peter Kellner
Politics
Labour's centre must fight Corbyn on doctrine as well as strategy
Peter Kellner
Politics
October 05, 2015
Will Boris and Zac back Brexit?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Will Boris and Zac back Brexit?
Peter Kellner
Politics
June 15, 2015
Why Tessa Jowell is Labour's best choice for London Mayor
Peter Kellner
Politics
Why Tessa Jowell is Labour's best choice for London Mayor
Peter Kellner
World
April 10, 2015
Is the election making us more cautious about Europe?
Peter Kellner
World
Is the election making us more cautious about Europe?
Peter Kellner
Politics
March 27, 2015
Three key facts about David Cameron's departure
Peter Kellner
Politics
Three key facts about David Cameron's departure
Peter Kellner
1
2
3
4
...
8
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 39
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines