Universal Credit
Economics
March 23, 2023
What do Britain’s new poverty numbers actually mean?
Different stats tell different stories — but if you listen to the people struggling, a disturbing picture emerges
Tom Clark
Politics
December 01, 2022
The government has diagnosed our labour force crisis correctly. Now comes the hard bit
Helen Barnard
Economics
January 13, 2022
Boris Johnson’s blundering government is about to make the poor poorer—by accident
Tom Clark
Economics
October 12, 2021
Is the government set to make a bad cost of living crisis worse?
Helen Barnard
Politics
October 04, 2021
Insecure work is a strain on millions of families—so why won’t the government fix it?
Katie Schmuecker
Politics
September 14, 2021
Yes, scrapping the Universal Credit uplift is a cut. And its impact will be devastating
Helen Barnard
Politics
January 22, 2021
In data: the benefits squeeze
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
February 07, 2019
“We’re beyond capacity for this”: how universal credit's online application could shut out the people who need it most
Jason Murugesu
Politics
January 18, 2019
Abandoning Brexit would give us a chance to implement three vital social reforms
Paul Wallace
Economics
