Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
November 10, 2021
Parliament is under-scrutinising swathes of important law. But the problem can be fixed
Delegated legislation may not be glamorous but it is essential to how our democracy works. Time to treat it accordingly
Tom West
Politics
July 22, 2021
The government’s new judicial review bill is a damp squib. Thank goodness
Helen Mountfield
Politics
December 17, 2020
Is parliament really sovereign?
Alex Dean
Politics
December 08, 2020
How abuse of delegated legislation makes a mockery of lawmaking
Alexandra Sinclair and Joe Tomlinson
Opinions
October 05, 2020
An enabling act could happen here
David Allen Green
Politics
September 14, 2020
If MPs cannot be relied upon to protect the UK’s international reputation, can the Lords?
Peter Kellner
Westminster
April 28, 2020
Coronavirus and parliament: A brief history of sunset clauses
Sean Molloy
Politics
December 23, 2019
How the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill forces parliament into the back seat
Maddy Thimont Jack
Politics
October 22, 2019
The most worrying thing about the Withdrawal Agreement Bill? What it doesn't say
Joe Marshall
