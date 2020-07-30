Log in
Obesity
Politics
July 30, 2020
I welcome a new obesity strategy but its modest proposals kick in too late
Time is very short to make an impact on fitness and weight and reduce individual risk from the virus
Sarah Wollaston
Society
October 15, 2019
No quick fix will solve the obesity crisis
Julian Baggini
Society
June 07, 2018
Childhood obesity is nothing less than a public health emergency
Sarah Wollaston
Society
April 26, 2018
What to do about the UK’s obesity problem?
Richard Murray
Politics
April 10, 2018
Society
January 17, 2017
From the magazine
Society
Economics
February 23, 2016
Economics
Society
February 18, 2016
Society
Regulars
January 21, 2016
Regulars
