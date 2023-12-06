Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Medicine and Pharmaceuticals
Health
December 06, 2023
Bad medicine
In their effort to eradicate malaria, scientists must counter not only mosquitoes, poverty and war—but a vast, criminal industry of fake or substandard drugs
Sarah Boseley
From the magazine
Technology
July 22, 2009
Faking it
John Naish
Technology
April 25, 2009
No laughing matter
Elizabeth Pisani
Technology
April 25, 2009
It’s good to share
Jim Giles
Essays
February 28, 2009
A crisis of pathology
Sue Armstrong
From the magazine
Essays
A crisis of pathology
Sue Armstrong
From the magazine
Culture
February 28, 2009
Not to be sniffed at
Tony Barnett
From the magazine
Culture
Not to be sniffed at
Tony Barnett
From the magazine
Essays
November 23, 2008
How Merck made a killing
Jim Giles
From the magazine
Essays
How Merck made a killing
Jim Giles
From the magazine
Essays
June 28, 2008
What's up, doc?
From the magazine
Essays
What's up, doc?
From the magazine
Columns
May 23, 2008
Lab report
Philip Ball
Columns
Lab report
Philip Ball
1
2
3
4
...
7
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 34
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines