Epidemiology

Epidemiology-image
Politics
February 24, 2021
The deadly story of lockdown libertarianism
The Tory press peddled cod epidemiology. And until recently, the Prime Minister refused to face them down. We are paying the cost in lives
Julian Petley
Epidemiology-image
Technology
January 04, 2021
Variant B117: What we know about the new Covid mutation
Philip Ball
Epidemiology-image
Technology
September 16, 2020
Ten million Covid tests a day? This “moonshot” looks off course already
Philip Ball
Epidemiology-image
Technology
August 11, 2020
The government must respect the autonomy of science to prevent future catastrophes like this one
Philip Ball
From the magazine
Epidemiology topic image
Technology
July 07, 2020
How would Victorians have handled the Covid-19 pandemic?
Peter Kellner
Technology
Epidemiology-image
How would Victorians have handled the Covid-19 pandemic?
Peter Kellner
Epidemiology topic image
Technology
June 07, 2020
The Covid race riddle defies skin-deep simplicities
Angela Saini
From the magazine
Technology
Epidemiology-image
The Covid race riddle defies skin-deep simplicities
Angela Saini
From the magazine
Epidemiology topic image
Technology
May 13, 2020
There’s always a “but”: why Covid-19 statistics never tell the whole story
Michael Blastland
Technology
Epidemiology-image
There’s always a “but”: why Covid-19 statistics never tell the whole story
Michael Blastland
Epidemiology topic image
Philosophy
May 04, 2020
The duel: Is it more important to save younger lives?
Peter Singer , Lucy Winkett
From the magazine
Philosophy
Epidemiology-image
The duel: Is it more important to save younger lives?
Peter Singer , Lucy Winkett
From the magazine
Epidemiology topic image
Politics
April 11, 2020
Why the daily coronavirus death figures do not capture what you think
Paul Wallace
Politics
Epidemiology-image
Why the daily coronavirus death figures do not capture what you think
Paul Wallace
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 18
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines