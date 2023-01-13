Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Maths
Culture
January 13, 2023
The joy of sets
Why won’t our artistic-literary establishment recognise that there’s mystery, beauty and humanity in maths?
Boyd Tonkin
Culture
May 02, 2020
The extraordinary mind of Frank Ramsey
Alex Dean
Culture
September 01, 2019
Can maths predict the universe?
Marcus Chown
From the magazine
Philosophy
May 12, 2019
The influential wrongness of AJ Ayer
Julian Baggini
Essays
December 13, 2018
Kurt Gödel and the romance of logic
Ray Monk
From the magazine
June 25, 2018
The problem with “multiverse theories”: they’re just not science
Jim Baggott
May 10, 2018
Britain’s problem with numbers is entirely solvable
Wendy Jones
Education
March 01, 2018
New times tables tests won’t do much to help innumerate Britain
Andrew King
