Politics
September 18, 2021
Nadhim Zahawi’s decisions will affect the life chances of millions
The new education secretary must repair the damage and then think even bigger
Natalie Perera
Society
December 22, 2020
UK exams policy is now hopelessly fragmented. Young people will suffer
Alice Wright
Politics
September 29, 2020
Will 2021 exams be a fiasco too?
Isabel Nisbet
Technology
August 26, 2020
What the A-level debacle teaches us about algorithms and government
Jack Maxwell, Joe Tomlinson
Society
August 21, 2020
I’m a clinical psychologist—here’s how exams are damaging young people’s mental health
Lucy Maddox
Politics
September 26, 2017
Entries to arts subjects at school are at their lowest for a decade—why?
Rebecca Johnes
Politics
May 04, 2016
Don't blame exams
Harriet Maltby
Essays
July 18, 2013
Who should go to university?
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
World
June 08, 2013
China's gaokao exams: every question counts
Alec Ash
