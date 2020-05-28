Prorogation

Politics
May 28, 2020
In praise of dissenting judgments
A former Supreme Court justice says he regrets the unanimity in the prorogation case
Simon Brown
Opinions
February 28, 2020
How the myth of judicial activism has taken on a life of its own
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Opinions
January 27, 2020
Brexit is happening, but the constitution is saved
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Essays
January 24, 2020
Judges in the dock: the inside story of the battle for Britain’s courts
Tom Clark and Alex Dean
From the magazine
Essays
January 24, 2020
A Supreme Court hit parade: the six cases that stole the headlines
Raphael Hogarth
From the magazine
Politics
December 23, 2019
How to restore trust? A suggestion for the new Constitution, Democracy and Rights Commission
Helen Mountfield
Politics
October 16, 2019
Interview: Lord Dyson—what happens if Johnson defies Brexit extension law?
Alex Dean
Opinions
October 04, 2019
A constitution in crisis? No—it is working just as it should
Adam Tomkins
From the magazine
Politics
October 04, 2019
The Supreme Court has done lasting damage to our constitution
Richard Ekins, Stephen Laws
