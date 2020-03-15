Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster-image
Politics
March 15, 2020
Why the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme could still do long-term damage to Stormont's credibility
The botched scheme brought down Stormont. But it's not clear the restored government is ready to learn the lessons of a new report
Stephen Donnan-Dalzell
Arlene Foster-image
Politics
December 14, 2019
The new electoral reality in Northern Ireland and how the DUP hit rock bottom
Siobhán Fenton
Arlene Foster-image
Politics
October 17, 2019
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Arlene Foster-image
Politics
September 30, 2019
Governance limbo is putting Northern Ireland under immense strain
Jill Rutter and Jess Sargeant
Arlene Foster topic image
Politics
September 03, 2019
A general election could see the DUP ousted by Northern Ireland’s Remain voters
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
Arlene Foster-image
A general election could see the DUP ousted by Northern Ireland’s Remain voters
Siobhán Fenton
Arlene Foster topic image
Opinions
January 25, 2019
In the Brexit endgame, the DUP will only care about the Union—and itself
Alex Kane
From the magazine
Opinions
Arlene Foster-image
In the Brexit endgame, the DUP will only care about the Union—and itself
Alex Kane
From the magazine
Arlene Foster topic image
Politics
November 21, 2017
Direct rule in Northern Ireland could do profound damage to the DUP
Andrew McQuillan
Politics
Arlene Foster-image
Direct rule in Northern Ireland could do profound damage to the DUP
Andrew McQuillan
Arlene Foster topic image
Politics
June 30, 2017
Don't believe the doom-mongerers—the DUP deal will be good for Northern Ireland
Ruth Dudley Edwards
Politics
Arlene Foster-image
Don't believe the doom-mongerers—the DUP deal will be good for Northern Ireland
Ruth Dudley Edwards
Arlene Foster topic image
Politics
June 22, 2017
The DUP will drive a hard bargain—and no-one in Westminster should be surprised
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
Arlene Foster-image
The DUP will drive a hard bargain—and no-one in Westminster should be surprised
Siobhán Fenton
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines