Hitler
Culture
April 02, 2019
Forging the Führer: inside the sinister trend for fake Hitler paintings
Unbeknownst to many, the market for faked Hitler paintings is thriving. But who is buying them—and why?
Richard J Evans
From the magazine
Essays
May 19, 2016
Crimes and punishment
Joshua Rozenberg
From the magazine
Culture
February 18, 2016
Book review: The Fate of the Jews 1933-1949 by David Cesarani
Ben Wilson
From the magazine
Politics
December 26, 2015
Ian Kershaw—the fall and rise of modern Europe
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
August 19, 2015
Book review: To Hell and Back: Europe 1914-1949 by Ian Kershaw
Joanna Bourke
From the magazine
Culture
April 13, 2015
Günter Grass was Germany’s troubled conscience
Sameer Rahim
Culture
September 17, 2014
Anselm Kiefer: Inside a black hole
Sebastian Smee
From the magazine
Society
July 17, 2014
Matters of taste: Remembering D-Day
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
Culture
October 25, 2013
Ian Buruma in conversation with Prospect
Prospect Team
