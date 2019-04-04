Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper-image
Politics
April 04, 2019
What does the Cooper bill vote result actually mean for Brexit?
It passed the House of Commons by only one vote and is now on its way to the Lords. But what is the Cooper-Letwin amendment—and what happens next?
Prospect Team
Yvette Cooper-image
Politics
August 14, 2017
We can't even agree on what centrism is—so let's stop talking about a new "centrist" party
Steve Bloomfield
Yvette Cooper-image
Politics
September 07, 2015
Summer's over: what's coming up in parliament?
Josh Lowe
Yvette Cooper-image
Politics
September 04, 2015
Labour leadership: will 'Shy Cooper' voters defeat Corbyn?
Serena Kutchinsky
Yvette Cooper topic image
Politics
September 03, 2015
What did we learn from the Sky News hustings?
Josh Lowe
Politics
Yvette Cooper-image
What did we learn from the Sky News hustings?
Josh Lowe
Yvette Cooper topic image
Politics
August 19, 2015
Labour leadership: Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister? Don't laugh
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Politics
Yvette Cooper-image
Labour leadership: Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister? Don't laugh
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Yvette Cooper topic image
Politics
August 14, 2015
The ABC of Jeremy Corbyn
Josh Lowe, Serena Kutchinsky
Politics
Yvette Cooper-image
The ABC of Jeremy Corbyn
Josh Lowe, Serena Kutchinsky
Yvette Cooper topic image
Politics
July 24, 2015
Big question: is Labour heading for a split?
Prospect Team
Politics
Yvette Cooper-image
Big question: is Labour heading for a split?
Prospect Team
Yvette Cooper topic image
Politics
July 15, 2015
What Labour's next leader needs to know
John Harris
From the magazine
Politics
Yvette Cooper-image
What Labour's next leader needs to know
John Harris
From the magazine
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines