Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Harriet Harman
Politics
May 12, 2020
Harriet Harman: we must keep “a very careful eye” on UK commitment to human rights
The Labour grandee and human rights committee chair on lockdown, contact tracing and the urgent need to protect vulnerable groups
Alex Dean
Politics
May 30, 2016
The Brexit debate needs women—but not just for "women's issues"
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
August 07, 2015
The Corbyn panic shows Labour is allergic to democracy
Josh Lowe
Politics
July 14, 2015
What Labour should say about welfare
John McTernan
Politics
July 07, 2015
Budget 2015: Four myths debunked
February 11, 2015
General Election 2015: don't let Harriet Harman's pink bus knock down Labour's message
Serena Kutchinsky
September 25, 2013
Labour in Brighton: good gags but a gap on the economy
Jay Elwes
August 16, 2011
Left and right should avoid knee-jerk reactions to the riots
June 10, 2010
The topsy-turvy world of Harriet Harman
