Politics
November 27, 2023
‘On every doorstep in Wolverhampton, there’s somebody struggling’: how poverty tore the Black Country apart
The promises of levelling up have been broken. Struggling with the cost of living is turning people off politics altogether
Sarah Collins
Podcasts
November 02, 2022
The Prospect Podcast #256: Can Sheffield level up?
Prospect Team
Economics
November 02, 2022
Postindustrial revolution: What Sheffield can teach us about true levelling up
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Economics
August 04, 2022
Have the Tories given up on levelling up?
Jack Shaw,
Michael Kenny
Cartoons
May 12, 2022
Stephen Collins's cartoon: The Levelling Up Agenda
Stephen Collins
From the magazine
Politics
May 11, 2022
A Queen's Speech should be about more than playing politics
Will Tanner
Politics
March 02, 2022
Why successive Conservative attempts to level up have failed
Henrietta Moore
Politics
February 07, 2022
Productivity is key to "levelling up"
Adrian Pabst
Politics
February 04, 2022
Levelling up white paper: a valuable start that falls short of its ambition
Helen Barnard
