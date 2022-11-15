Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Funding
Culture
November 15, 2022
The Arts Council is harming the cultural organisations it should help
It’s time for a new approach, both within the council itself and to the whole question of arts funding
John Berry
Politics
May 11, 2020
British universities were already in crisis before the pandemic. Will they survive Covid-19?
Yuan Ren
Economics
October 11, 2019
How do the political promises for health and social care stack up?
Jennifer Dixon
Opinions
October 09, 2019
Mental health report: match political commitment with smart policy
Nigel Crisp
From the magazine
Opinions
October 09, 2019
Mental health report: how to deliver parity of esteem with physical conditions
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Opinions
Mental health report: how to deliver parity of esteem with physical conditions
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
March 19, 2019
Why properly funding national healthcare means going beyond the NHS
Anita Charlesworth and David Finch
Politics
Why properly funding national healthcare means going beyond the NHS
Anita Charlesworth and David Finch
Opinions
November 14, 2018
Pensions are stuck in a doom loop
John Kay
From the magazine
Opinions
Pensions are stuck in a doom loop
John Kay
From the magazine
Economics
June 27, 2018
The £20bn is welcome, but uncertainty in NHS funding still reigns
Siva Anandaciva
Economics
The £20bn is welcome, but uncertainty in NHS funding still reigns
Siva Anandaciva
Politics
August 31, 2017
The future of supported housing is under threat
David Orr
Politics
The future of supported housing is under threat
David Orr
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 16
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines