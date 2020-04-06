Coalition Government

Politics
April 06, 2020
I find the prospect of unity government instinctively appealing—but personal experience leaves me wary
Any enthusiasm I might once have had for a “GNU” is undermined by knowledge of the inherent difficulties
Vince Cable
Politics
April 03, 2020
Neil Kinnock: Now is not right time for a government of national unity
Alex Dean
Economics
July 30, 2019
The shredding of political convention started with austerity, not Brexit
Chaminda Jayanetti
Politics
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
John Curtice
Politics
September 18, 2017
Nick Clegg: Lib Dems must stick in the middle
Tom Clark
Politics
August 10, 2017
Vince Cable open to future coalition
Alex Dean
Politics
March 21, 2017
Interview: Vince Cable—Tim Farron lacks experience
Alex Dean
Essays
January 23, 2017
Updated: Industrial policy—hands-on economics
David Willetts
Culture
October 10, 2016
Clegg calls for reason over rage—but is his party listening?
Miranda Green
