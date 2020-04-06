Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Coalition Government
Politics
April 06, 2020
I find the prospect of unity government instinctively appealing—but personal experience leaves me wary
Any enthusiasm I might once have had for a “GNU” is undermined by knowledge of the inherent difficulties
Vince Cable
Politics
April 03, 2020
Neil Kinnock: Now is not right time for a government of national unity
Alex Dean
Economics
July 30, 2019
The shredding of political convention started with austerity, not Brexit
Chaminda Jayanetti
Politics
July 24, 2019
Back in business: how the Liberal Democrats turned their luck around
John Curtice
Politics
September 18, 2017
Nick Clegg: Lib Dems must stick in the middle
Tom Clark
Politics
Nick Clegg: Lib Dems must stick in the middle
Tom Clark
Politics
August 10, 2017
Vince Cable open to future coalition
Alex Dean
Politics
Vince Cable open to future coalition
Alex Dean
Politics
March 21, 2017
Interview: Vince Cable—Tim Farron lacks experience
Alex Dean
Politics
Interview: Vince Cable—Tim Farron lacks experience
Alex Dean
Essays
January 23, 2017
Updated: Industrial policy—hands-on economics
David Willetts
From the magazine
Essays
Updated: Industrial policy—hands-on economics
David Willetts
From the magazine
Culture
October 10, 2016
Clegg calls for reason over rage—but is his party listening?
Miranda Green
From the magazine
Culture
Clegg calls for reason over rage—but is his party listening?
Miranda Green
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
11
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 52
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines