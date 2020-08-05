Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson-image
Politics
August 05, 2020
What now for the Scottish Conservatives?
The performance of the party's new leader could determine the future of the union
Alice Wright
Ruth Davidson-image
Politics
August 01, 2019
Johnson’s premiership confirms the trend: Scotland and England have never felt so far apart
Alex Massie
Ruth Davidson topic image
Politics
May 02, 2017
Scotland: Tory territory?
Malcolm Rifkind
Ruth Davidson topic image
Politics
May 10, 2016
Luckily for Scottish Labour, great political parties are hard to kill off
John McTernan
Ruth Davidson topic image
Politics
May 09, 2016
I cannot wait to see what Ruth Davidson does next
Sophie Brodie
Ruth Davidson topic image
Society
February 09, 2016
Bronwen Maddox with Ruth Davidson at Prospect's third annual poverty lecture
Alex Dean
Ruth Davidson topic image
Politics
May 06, 2015
Ruth Davidson's mission to save the Scottish Tories
Josh Lowe
