Ruth Davidson
Politics
August 05, 2020
What now for the Scottish Conservatives?
The performance of the party's new leader could determine the future of the union
Alice Wright
Politics
February 24, 2020
Who is new Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw?
Alice Wright
Politics
August 01, 2019
Johnson’s premiership confirms the trend: Scotland and England have never felt so far apart
Alex Massie
Other
August 09, 2017
The SNP and the Yes movement are faltering—what comes next for radical Scotland?
Dominic Hinde
Politics
May 02, 2017
Scotland: Tory territory?
Malcolm Rifkind
Politics
May 10, 2016
Luckily for Scottish Labour, great political parties are hard to kill off
John McTernan
Politics
May 09, 2016
I cannot wait to see what Ruth Davidson does next
Sophie Brodie
Society
February 09, 2016
Bronwen Maddox with Ruth Davidson at Prospect's third annual poverty lecture
Alex Dean
Politics
May 06, 2015
Ruth Davidson's mission to save the Scottish Tories
Josh Lowe
