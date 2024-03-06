Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt-image
The Insider
March 06, 2024
What Jeremy Hunt’s budget means for Labour
If Keir Starmer is committed to retaining the Tories’ tax cuts, improving public services will be even more of a headache
Andrew Adonis
Jeremy Hunt-image
Politics
November 18, 2022
Hunt and Sunak have set out a clear dividing line. Are they on the right side of it?
Rachel Sylvester
Jeremy Hunt-image
Politics
November 16, 2022
Behold the fourth—and final?—Tory relaunch
Andrew Adonis
Jeremy Hunt-image
Politics
July 23, 2019
Moderate Conservatives now face the starkest choice of their political careers
Jonathan Lis
Jeremy Hunt topic image
World
November 01, 2018
Jeremy Hunt is giving the wrong answers to the right questions
Peter Ricketts
World
Jeremy Hunt-image
Jeremy Hunt is giving the wrong answers to the right questions
Peter Ricketts
Jeremy Hunt topic image
Politics
July 27, 2018
Matt Hancock inherits an NHS funding boost, what will he do with it?
Anita Charlesworth
Politics
Jeremy Hunt-image
Matt Hancock inherits an NHS funding boost, what will he do with it?
Anita Charlesworth
Jeremy Hunt topic image
Politics
February 16, 2017
Jeremy Hunt’s plan for fixing the NHS is flawed
Elaine Fischer
Politics
Jeremy Hunt-image
Jeremy Hunt’s plan for fixing the NHS is flawed
Elaine Fischer
Jeremy Hunt topic image
Essays
February 13, 2017
How to fix the NHS
Anita Charlesworth and The Health Foundation Team
From the magazine
Essays
Jeremy Hunt-image
How to fix the NHS
Anita Charlesworth and The Health Foundation Team
From the magazine
Jeremy Hunt topic image
Politics
October 04, 2016
Tuesday's speeches at Conservative Party Conference—what was said?
Florence Sutcliffe-Braithwaite
Politics
Jeremy Hunt-image
Tuesday's speeches at Conservative Party Conference—what was said?
Florence Sutcliffe-Braithwaite
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 20
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines