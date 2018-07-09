David Davis

Politics
July 09, 2018
May's critics should think twice before pushing for a no confidence vote
After David Davis' resignation, rumours of a no confidence vote are growing. But would it succeed? (And does it matter?)
Stephanie Boland
Politics
June 25, 2018
What happens to the Brexit department after Brexit?
Lewis Lloyd
Politics
April 20, 2018
Don't forget—we're manufacturers too
Helen Goodman
Politics
February 02, 2018
The government has been fudging the Brexit transition—but time's almost up
Jonathan Lis
Politics
August 22, 2017
Inside the Brexit tribe: What do senior Eurosceptics make of Britain's negotiation effort so far?
Alex Dean
Politics
July 05, 2017
Gina Miller: The will of the people is not set in stone
Alex Dean
Other
June 20, 2017
Brexit: our negotiators don't know where we're going—or how to get there
Jonathan Lis
Politics
March 30, 2017
Brexit: This challenge is worth undertaking
Frank Field
Essays
February 13, 2017
Brexit—take back control
Jolyon Maugham
