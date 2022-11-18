Autumn Statement

Politics
November 18, 2022
Hunt and Sunak have set out a clear dividing line. Are they on the right side of it?
This week’s Autumn Statement was an attempt to look responsible but it may not be enough when the economic pain mounts
Rachel Sylvester
Opinions
December 12, 2016
Does Britain have a new government—or not?
Soumaya Keynes
From the magazine
Culture
November 28, 2016
Wentworth Woodhouse is no Pemberley
Maureen Stiller
Economics
November 24, 2016
May must stop these grim economic forecasts becoming reality
Conor D'Arcy
Economics
November 23, 2016
Hammond’s Autumn Statement: the truth will out
Paul Wallace
Politics
November 23, 2016
Philip Hammond is condemned to live in interesting times
Tom Clark
Economics
November 23, 2016
The Autumn Statement and the Brexit elephant
George Magnus
Politics
November 23, 2016
This Autumn Statement was a study in evasion
John McTernan
Politics
November 23, 2016
What to expect from today’s Autumn Statement
Alex Dean
