Gina Miller
Politics
December 02, 2020
Interview: John Thomas—Why our judges are not “activist”
For one former lord chief justice, who ruled on one of the most controversial cases of our time, the true problem lies not in the courts but with flawed parliamentary processes
Alex Dean
Politics
June 17, 2020
Is former Supreme Court president Nicholas Phillips optimistic about the rule of law?
Alex Dean
Politics
May 28, 2020
In praise of dissenting judgments
Simon Brown
Opinions
February 28, 2020
How the myth of judicial activism has taken on a life of its own
David Allen Green
From the magazine
Opinions
January 27, 2020
Essays
January 24, 2020
Politics
September 24, 2019
Politics
September 24, 2019
Politics
September 16, 2019
