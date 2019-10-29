Genes

Technology
October 29, 2019
Human gene editing sounds like a big deal. Is it?
These genetic tools pose fraught biological and ethical questions—but how much call for them is there anyway?
Philip Ball
Genes-image
Technology
September 04, 2019
Now we’ve dispensed with the nonsense “gay gene” trope, let’s interrogate the way we talk about genetics and traits full stop
Philip Ball
Genes-image
Opinions
December 12, 2018
Why scientists must fight off the DNA determinists
Angela Saini
From the magazine
Genes-image
Technology
November 21, 2017
A genetic mutation increasing average life expectancy has been found—how excited should we be?
Philip Ball
Genes topic image
Technology
August 04, 2017
Dawn of the designer baby? I don’t think so
Philip Ball
Genes topic image
Technology
July 05, 2017
The “genomic revolution” is coming—and it will transform the NHS
Philip Ball
Genes topic image
Technology
April 04, 2016
We don't know what all genes do—but does it matter?
Philip Ball
Genes topic image
Technology
November 13, 2014
There is no "gene for" everything
Philip Ball
From the magazine
Genes topic image
Economics
March 14, 2014
"I started off as a libertarian economist, but I've come full circle"—Gregory Clark on social mobility
Jonathan Derbyshire
