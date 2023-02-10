Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
God
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Tabloids are inevitably mocking the Church’s commission on gendered language in relation to God. But we should welcome the chance to think more deeply about the pronouns of the almighty
Nick Spencer
Culture
January 25, 2021
Prophetic strain: the roots of Milton’s radical zeal
Rhodri Lewis
From the magazine
Culture
November 29, 2019
Why we need religion
Nick Spencer
Opinions
July 17, 2014
Justin Welby interview: Our colonial church
Michael Binyon
From the magazine
Philosophy
February 07, 2014
The death of god and the search for meaning: an interview with Peter Watson
Jonathan Derbyshire
Culture
October 17, 2012
If I ruled the world: Garrison Keillor
Garrison Keillor
From the magazine
Cartoons
June 22, 2011
Cartoon: The god of rock 'n' roll
Prospect
Fiction
May 25, 2011
There but for the
Ali Smith
Regulars
August 25, 2010
Dear Wilhemina
Wilhemina
From the magazine
