Peter Singer
Philosophy
May 04, 2020
The duel: Is it more important to save younger lives?
If coronavirus presents medics with a stark ethical choice, which considerations should determine their course of action?
Peter Singer , Lucy Winkett
From the magazine
Regulars
March 01, 2020
Peter Singer: My little-known family altercation with Freud
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Philosophy
August 11, 2017
"They are changing the world": thinkers choose their favourite living philosophers
Prospect Team
Philosophy
July 26, 2016
Will philosophy change?
Alex Dean
Philosophy
July 05, 2016
Interview: Peter Singer—philosophy should not be morally neutral
Alex Dean
Philosophy
Interview: Peter Singer—philosophy should not be morally neutral
Alex Dean
Culture
December 27, 2013
The ultimately othered Other
Josephine Livingstone
Culture
The ultimately othered Other
Josephine Livingstone
Philosophy
May 15, 2013
Being Superman
Josh Lowe
Philosophy
Being Superman
Josh Lowe
Regulars
January 23, 2013
If I ruled the world: Peter Singer
Peter Singer
From the magazine
Regulars
If I ruled the world: Peter Singer
Peter Singer
From the magazine
Columns
December 16, 2010
Everyday philosophy: what doesn't kill you....
Columns
Everyday philosophy: what doesn't kill you....
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
