Philosophy
May 04, 2020
The duel: Is it more important to save younger lives?
If coronavirus presents medics with a stark ethical choice, which considerations should determine their course of action?
Peter Singer , Lucy Winkett
From the magazine
Peter Singer topic image
Philosophy
July 05, 2016
Interview: Peter Singer—philosophy should not be morally neutral
Alex Dean
Philosophy
Culture
Philosophy
Regulars
