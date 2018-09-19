Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Isaiah Berlin
Society
September 19, 2018
Richard Burton on "The Drinking Man's Diet"—and other unsuccessful meal plans of the rich and famous
In this month's "The way we were," Ian Irvine explores diets detailed in memoirs and letters
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Culture
September 16, 2015
Book review: Affirming: Letters 1975-1997 by Isaiah Berlin
JP O'Malley
Society
June 18, 2014
Leith on life: Libertarianism in the playground
Sam Leith
Philosophy
June 18, 2014
Liberalism—the life of an idea: a conversation with Edmund Fawcett
Jonathan Derbyshire
Philosophy
April 23, 2014
AC Grayling: Freedom to make bad choices
AC Grayling
From the magazine
Philosophy
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Just Freedom by Philip Pettit
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Culture
Philosophy
April 23, 2014
Just freedom: Philip Pettit and the republican idea of liberty
Jonathan Derbyshire
Philosophy
Culture
June 19, 2013
Isaiah Berlin's letters
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
Culture
Culture
June 12, 2013
Leon Wieseltier: "We live in a culture of worthless praise"
Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson
Culture
