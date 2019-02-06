Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
February 06, 2019
John Humphrys’s dismal legacy
The Today presenter preferred to score political points rather than properly interrogate his interviewees
Julian Baggini
August 24, 2017
Kim Wall’s death isn’t a “Scandi noir” drama—the media needs to stop treating it as one
Jane Merrick
October 04, 2016
In defence of positive discrimination
Jessica Abrahams
December 12, 2013
Paxo, Katz and the Two Kims
David Herman
November 16, 2011
Beyond a joke?
Bronwen Maddox
November 16, 2011
The Redemption of Galen Pike
Carys Davies
November 16, 2011
Editorial: Beyond a joke?
Bronwen Maddox
October 12, 2011
Prospect Think Tank Awards winners announced
Prospect
September 12, 2011
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
