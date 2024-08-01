The Spy Papers

Log in
August 01, 2024
Met police launch new inquiry into Murdoch newspapers
Former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to the Met Police as a result of new evidence reported by Prospect in a major phone-hacking investigation
Nick Davies
Phone Hacking
May 17, 2024
Phone-hacking revelations: The corruption of the Press Complaints Commission
Nick Davies
Phone Hacking
May 13, 2024
Piers Morgan’s phone-hacking denial: still utterly unpersuasive
Nick Davies
Phone Hacking
May 08, 2024
Did Washington Post publisher ‘pervert the course of justice’ under Murdoch?
Nick Davies
Phone Hacking
May 08, 2024
How the Murdoch company ‘bought silence’ after phone hacking
Nick Davies
Phone Hacking
May 06, 2024
Exposed: How powerful newspapers hacked phones during Leveson
Nick Davies
Phone Hacking
May 03, 2024
What did Rupert know, when?
Nick Davies
Media
May 01, 2024
How Murdoch’s company magicked away 31 million emails
Nick Davies
From the magazine
Phone Hacking
May 01, 2024
Did the Murdoch empire hack MPs for commercial ends?
Nick Davies
From the magazine
Phone Hacking
