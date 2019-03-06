Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
New Yorker
Culture
March 06, 2019
New stories by the "Cat Person" author mingle sexual disgust and thrill
But overall the collection is emotionally slight
Catherine Humble
From the magazine
Technology
June 07, 2016
The genetics debate has been derailed—by both sides
Philip Ball
Essays
March 24, 2016
What would Trump do?
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
October 15, 2014
Hannah Arendt: she couldn't stop chuckling
Jonathan Rée
From the magazine
Culture
May 21, 2014
James Joyce: You can't ignore the bastard
Julian Gough
From the magazine
Culture
James Joyce: You can't ignore the bastard
Julian Gough
From the magazine
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book Review: Updike by Adam Begley
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
Book Review: Updike by Adam Begley
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
March 04, 2014
Film as film
Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson
Culture
Film as film
Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson
Culture
October 16, 2013
The controlling voice
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
The controlling voice
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
September 07, 2013
Janet Malcolm's uncertainty principle
Daniel Cohen
Culture
Janet Malcolm's uncertainty principle
Daniel Cohen
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines