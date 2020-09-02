Economist

Economist-image
Culture
September 02, 2020
How the west can thrive in the 21st century
Two authors make the case for conservative liberal democracy
Kate Womersley
From the magazine
Economist-image
Culture
March 30, 2020
What the Economist doesn’t tell you
Adam Tooze
From the magazine
Economist-image
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Jeremy Rifkin
Prospect Team
Economist-image
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Yanis Varoufakis
Prospect Team
Economist topic image
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Tyler Cowen
Prospect Team
Politics
Economist-image
World Thinkers 2015: Tyler Cowen
Prospect Team
Economist topic image
Economics
May 09, 2014
House prices: The b-word
Jay Elwes
Economics
Economist-image
House prices: The b-word
Jay Elwes
Economist topic image
Economics
February 19, 2014
An evening with Tim Harford, the "Undercover Economist"
Prospect Team
Economics
Economist-image
An evening with Tim Harford, the "Undercover Economist"
Prospect Team
Economist topic image
China
July 18, 2013
Prospect interviews Amartya Sen (The full transcript)
Jonathan Derbyshire
China
Economist-image
Prospect interviews Amartya Sen (The full transcript)
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economist topic image
Economics
August 03, 2011
FiveBooks: Paul Krugman
FiveBooks
Economics
Economist-image
FiveBooks: Paul Krugman
FiveBooks
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines