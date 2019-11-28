Log in
Clive James
Culture
November 28, 2019
Clive James—a tribute
Clive's editor remembers a man who remained a consummate writer to the end
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
November 13, 2019
Clive James (1939-2019): his final Late Reading column
Clive James
From the magazine
Culture
July 18, 2019
The Great Barrier Reef, bird-spotting and an opera about Boris Johnson
Clive James
From the magazine
Culture
June 11, 2019
Clive James on saving figure skating—and why poet Les Murray should have won the Nobel
Clive James
From the magazine
Culture
May 07, 2019
Clive James recalls Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra
Culture
Clive James recalls Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra
Culture
April 05, 2019
Clive James on the healing power of George Herbert's poems—and the absurdity of Bodyguard
Culture
Clive James on the healing power of George Herbert's poems—and the absurdity of Bodyguard
Culture
January 28, 2019
Clive James' Late Reading: From academic putdowns to Richard III
Culture
Clive James' Late Reading: From academic putdowns to Richard III
Clive James
December 19, 2018
The Prospect podcast #64—Clive James on the real Philip Larkin
The Prospect podcast #64—Clive James on the real Philip Larkin
Essays
December 11, 2018
A life more ordinary: inside Philip Larkin's extraordinary everyday
Essays
A life more ordinary: inside Philip Larkin's extraordinary everyday
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 14
