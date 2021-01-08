Customs

Economics
January 08, 2021
The Brexit deal is being celebrated as though it removes all tariffs. It doesn’t
Many UK exports won’t qualify for preferential terms
Sam Lowe
Politics
February 13, 2020
Brexit and the final defeat of honesty
Jonathan Lis
Economics
February 11, 2020
Michael Gove states the obvious
Jill Rutter
Politics
January 31, 2020
Brexit: Why Johnson’s claims of an open Irish sea border are mere fantasies
Alex Dean
Economics
January 20, 2020
How Northern Ireland could use Brexit to its advantage
David Henig
Economics
December 19, 2019
Level playing field commitments—the next Brexit frontier
David Henig
