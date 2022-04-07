Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Living Standards
Economics
April 07, 2022
Why this decade could make the 1970s look like an economic boom
Households, struggling since the financial crisis, are paying the price for a hollow economic strategy. The young and poor will suffer most
Diane Coyle
From the magazine
Politics
January 10, 2022
To tackle the energy bills crisis the government must put policy before politics
Helen Barnard
Economics
August 09, 2018
The persistent myth about the financial crisis and living standards
Jonathan Cribb
Economics
February 08, 2018
Time to change the way we think about household debt—it is not always a problem
Andrew Hood
Economics
August 21, 2017
This squeeze on low income families is cruel—and unsustainable
Alison Garnham
Economics
This squeeze on low income families is cruel—and unsustainable
Alison Garnham
Economics
August 10, 2017
Vast gaps in living standards between ethnic groups persist—and recent progress could yet be undone
Adam Corlett
Economics
Vast gaps in living standards between ethnic groups persist—and recent progress could yet be undone
Adam Corlett
Economics
July 10, 2017
One year on, how much help has May offered the "just about managing"?
Campbell Robb
Economics
One year on, how much help has May offered the "just about managing"?
Campbell Robb
Economics
May 10, 2017
A productivity predicament
Amit Kara,
Simon Kirby
Economics
A productivity predicament
Amit Kara,
Simon Kirby
Economics
November 24, 2016
May must stop these grim economic forecasts becoming reality
Conor D'Arcy
Economics
May must stop these grim economic forecasts becoming reality
Conor D'Arcy
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 13
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines