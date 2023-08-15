Inflation

Economics
August 15, 2023
The wrong kind of inflation
Rising prices, though painful, would normally benefit Britain’s public finances. This time is different
Paul Wallace
April 21, 2023
Central banks and the inflation-targeting disaster
Paul Wallace
March 22, 2023
To fix poor mental health, fix poverty
Simon Gunning
November 10, 2022
Britain's anxiety economy
Tom Clark
Society
August 27, 2022
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 75: a year of reckoning?
Christopher Silver
Economics
August 15, 2022
Charities provide vital support for struggling people—but they're also feeling the squeeze
Helen Barnard
Economics
August 10, 2022
Raising inflation is just the start of this crisis
Richard Murphy
Economics
August 04, 2022
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
Economics
July 30, 2022
Why didn’t central banks see inflation coming?
Paul Wallace
