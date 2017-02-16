Log in
Amartya Sen
Essays
February 16, 2017
Amartya Sen keeps his cool
Having teased out democracy's paradoxes, Amartya Sen is keeping his calm as politics runs wild
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Technology
November 24, 2014
Atul Gawande on medicine and mortality
Jonathan Derbyshire
Regulars
April 24, 2014
Editorial: World thinkers
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Essays
April 23, 2014
Why do we tolerate poverty?
Amartya Sen
From the magazine
Essays
April 23, 2014
World thinkers 2014: The results
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Essays
Amartya Sen
March 25, 2014
World Thinkers 2014: Amartya Sen
Prospect Team
Amartya Sen
Economics
January 23, 2014
Amartya Sen: Poverty and the Tolerance of the Intolerable
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Economics
January 21, 2014
Amartya Sen in Prospect
Prospect Team
Economics
Economics
January 14, 2014
Win tickets: Amartya Sen on 'poverty and the tolerance of the intolerable' at LSE
Prospect Team
Economics
