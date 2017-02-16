Amartya Sen

Amartya Sen-image
Essays
February 16, 2017
Amartya Sen keeps his cool
Having teased out democracy's paradoxes, Amartya Sen is keeping his calm as politics runs wild
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Amartya Sen-image
Technology
November 24, 2014
Atul Gawande on medicine and mortality
Jonathan Derbyshire
Amartya Sen-image
Regulars
April 24, 2014
Editorial: World thinkers
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Amartya Sen-image
Essays
April 23, 2014
Why do we tolerate poverty?
Amartya Sen
From the magazine
Amartya Sen topic image
Essays
April 23, 2014
World thinkers 2014: The results
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Essays
Amartya Sen-image
World thinkers 2014: The results
Serena Kutchinsky
From the magazine
Amartya Sen topic image
Amartya Sen
March 25, 2014
World Thinkers 2014: Amartya Sen
Prospect Team
Amartya Sen
Amartya Sen-image
World Thinkers 2014: Amartya Sen
Prospect Team
Amartya Sen topic image
Economics
January 23, 2014
Amartya Sen: Poverty and the Tolerance of the Intolerable
Jonathan Derbyshire
Economics
Amartya Sen-image
Amartya Sen: Poverty and the Tolerance of the Intolerable
Jonathan Derbyshire
Amartya Sen topic image
Economics
January 21, 2014
Amartya Sen in Prospect
Prospect Team
Economics
Amartya Sen-image
Amartya Sen in Prospect
Prospect Team
Amartya Sen topic image
Economics
January 14, 2014
Win tickets: Amartya Sen on 'poverty and the tolerance of the intolerable' at LSE
Prospect Team
Economics
Amartya Sen-image
Win tickets: Amartya Sen on 'poverty and the tolerance of the intolerable' at LSE
Prospect Team
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines