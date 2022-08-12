Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Rail
August 12, 2022
In praise of British Rail
Far from being a moribund state-run service, the old BR was in its last decade a highly successful and commercially driven organisation
Christian Wolmar
Politics
June 24, 2022
How popular are the rail strikes?
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 18, 2021
All points south: is this the week the Tories reverted to type?
Tom Clark
Politics
November 17, 2021
Why scrapping HS2 East will deform England's whole economic geography
Andrew Adonis
Politics
August 25, 2021
How to connect a country
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Infrastructure
July 20, 2021
Making Great British Railways'Infrastructure Work
Ian Tucker
Infrastructure
Opinions
November 11, 2019
Transport lessons from London
Bob Neill
From the magazine
Opinions
Economics
November 07, 2019
Labour's confused plans for nationalising industry
Guy de Jonquières
Economics
Opinions
November 01, 2019
Laying the groundwork for a transport revolution
John Armitt
From the magazine
Opinions
