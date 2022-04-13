Financial Crisis

Economics
April 13, 2022
This data accurately predicts recessions, and it’s predicting one right now
Plummeting economic confidence is the ultimate warning signal. A downturn is imminent
David Blanchflower
Economics
November 09, 2021
We may face a winter of shortages and stagnation—unless the government intervenes
Jagjit S Chadha
Economics
July 08, 2019
Watch the financial cycle: are we headed for recession?
George Magnus
Economics
April 19, 2019
The “yield curve” points to a looming American recession—but is it a false signal?
Paul Wallace
Opinions
December 06, 2018
Michael Lewis: are we heading for Trump's financial crisis?
Jay Elwes
Opinions
Economics
October 02, 2018
Of course it was right to rescue the banks
George Magnus
Economics
September 10, 2018
 Ten years since the Lehman collapse, remember how it all unravelled?
George Magnus
Economics
August 29, 2018
The Prospect podcast #48—the untold story of the financial crisis
Prospect Team
Economics
August 09, 2018
The persistent myth about the financial crisis and living standards
Jonathan Cribb
