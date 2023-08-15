Log in
Bank of England
Economics
August 15, 2023
The wrong kind of inflation
Rising prices, though painful, would normally benefit Britain’s public finances. This time is different
Paul Wallace
October 05, 2022
There are no good options left for the UK economy
Megan Greene
August 10, 2022
Raising inflation is just the start of this crisis
Richard Murphy
August 04, 2022
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
July 30, 2022
Why didn’t central banks see inflation coming?
Paul Wallace
May 10, 2022
The British economy is sailing in treacherous seas
Jagjit S Chadha
May 05, 2022
The Bank of England is wrestling with dilemmas that could doom its independence
Tom Clark
September 08, 2021
Quantitative easing in the UK has passed its sell by date
Andrew Sentance
September 01, 2021
Saved by the bankers
Duncan Weldon
Showing 1 to 5 of 118
