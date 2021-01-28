Tolstoy

Tolstoy-image
Culture
January 28, 2021
Literary lessons from George Saunders (and Chekhov)
A chatty yet eagle-eyed analysis of the Russian masters will set writers on their path
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Tolstoy-image
Regulars
April 20, 2016
The way we were: Philanthropy
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Tolstoy-image
Culture
August 20, 2014
The rise of time machine fiction
Sam Sacks
From the magazine
Tolstoy-image
Culture
March 31, 2014
Banishing the scented hankie
Hermione Eyre
Tolstoy topic image
Fiction
October 17, 2012
Tamara's baby
Ludmilla Putrushevskaya
Fiction
Tolstoy-image
Tamara's baby
Ludmilla Putrushevskaya
Tolstoy topic image
George Orwell
April 25, 2012
Edward Docx shortlisted for Orwell Prize
Prospect
George Orwell
Tolstoy-image
Edward Docx shortlisted for Orwell Prize
Prospect
Tolstoy topic image
Culture
October 19, 2011
Prospect's latest issue: From taboo to Tolstoy
Bronwen Maddox
Culture
Tolstoy-image
Prospect's latest issue: From taboo to Tolstoy
Bronwen Maddox
Tolstoy topic image
Regulars
October 19, 2011
Editorial: From taboo to Tolstoy
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Regulars
Tolstoy-image
Editorial: From taboo to Tolstoy
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Tolstoy topic image
Culture
September 12, 2011
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
Culture
Tolstoy-image
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines