Tolstoy
Culture
January 28, 2021
Literary lessons from George Saunders (and Chekhov)
A chatty yet eagle-eyed analysis of the Russian masters will set writers on their path
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Regulars
April 20, 2016
The way we were: Philanthropy
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Culture
August 20, 2014
The rise of time machine fiction
Sam Sacks
From the magazine
Culture
March 31, 2014
Banishing the scented hankie
Hermione Eyre
Fiction
October 17, 2012
Tamara's baby
Ludmilla Putrushevskaya
George Orwell
April 25, 2012
Edward Docx shortlisted for Orwell Prize
Prospect
Culture
October 19, 2011
Prospect's latest issue: From taboo to Tolstoy
Bronwen Maddox
Regulars
October 19, 2011
Editorial: From taboo to Tolstoy
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Culture
September 12, 2011
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
