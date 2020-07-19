Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Hilary Mantel
Culture
July 19, 2020
Beyond the kingdom of the sick: What literature teaches us about illness
Virginia Woolf, Hilary Mantel, and Susan Sontag have often described illness as a landscape of sorts—but new writers point to a different way of approaching disease that seems more fitting to our time
Rosalind Jana
Culture
February 24, 2020
Mantel's final Cromwell novel is superbly accomplished—but ultimately wearying
Freya Johnston
From the magazine
Culture
September 17, 2015
Hilary Mantel: Thatcher’s legacy is still with us
Sameer Rahim
Culture
January 22, 2015
Wolf Hall: the perfect antidote to Game of Thrones
Sameer Rahim
Fiction
October 15, 2014
Short story: Offences Against the Person
Hilary Mantel
Culture
April 24, 2013
The XX factor
Jessica Abrahams
Culture
October 07, 2009
Hilary Mantel: recognition at last
