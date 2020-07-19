Hilary Mantel

Hilary Mantel-image
Culture
July 19, 2020
Beyond the kingdom of the sick: What literature teaches us about illness
Virginia Woolf, Hilary Mantel, and Susan Sontag have often described illness as a landscape of sorts—but new writers point to a different way of approaching disease that seems more fitting to our time
Rosalind Jana
Hilary Mantel-image
Culture
February 24, 2020
Mantel's final Cromwell novel is superbly accomplished—but ultimately wearying
Freya Johnston
From the magazine
Hilary Mantel-image
Culture
September 17, 2015
Hilary Mantel: Thatcher’s legacy is still with us
Sameer Rahim
Hilary Mantel-image
Culture
January 22, 2015
Wolf Hall: the perfect antidote to Game of Thrones
Sameer Rahim
Hilary Mantel topic image
Fiction
October 15, 2014
Short story: Offences Against the Person
Hilary Mantel
Fiction
Hilary Mantel-image
Short story: Offences Against the Person
Hilary Mantel
Hilary Mantel topic image
Culture
April 24, 2013
The XX factor
Jessica Abrahams
Culture
Hilary Mantel-image
The XX factor
Jessica Abrahams
Hilary Mantel topic image
Hilary Mantel
March 11, 2013
Hilary Mantel
Prospect
Hilary Mantel
Hilary Mantel-image
Hilary Mantel
Prospect
Hilary Mantel topic image
Regulars
December 28, 2012
New Year's resolutions
Prospect
From the magazine
Regulars
Hilary Mantel-image
New Year's resolutions
Prospect
From the magazine
Hilary Mantel topic image
Culture
October 07, 2009
Hilary Mantel: recognition at last
Culture
Hilary Mantel-image
Hilary Mantel: recognition at last
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines