Memoirs and Reflections

Culture
April 05, 2023
Sarah Polley, in constant dialogue with her past
The Oscar-winning filmmaker is also a great writer of non-fiction—as this collection of essays demonstrates
Matthew d’Ancona
From the magazine
Culture
October 06, 2022
What is a home?
Caitlin Quinlan
Culture
April 07, 2022
A journey to Dignitas
Zoe Apostolides
Culture
March 03, 2022
A superabundance of life: Howard Jacobson’s sublimely intelligent memoir
Hephzibah Anderson
Culture
November 02, 2021
Lady Hale—a judge of immense integrity
Alex Dean
Society
December 12, 2019
The way we were: Random acts of kindness from the past
Ian Irvine
Society
December 10, 2019
What writing about myself has taught me about who I am—and why it's time to stop
Cathy Rentzenbrink
Society
October 06, 2019
The way we were: sunlit uplands
Ian Irvine
Society
May 05, 2019
The way we were: Snobbery
Ian Irvine
