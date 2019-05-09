Hay Festival

Log in
Culture
May 09, 2019
Weird science: Jeanette Winterson talks writing, teaching and queer visions of the future
Jeanette Winterson’s inventive fiction has always pushed boundaries. She tells AN Devers why her new novel is taking on gender-fluidity and the rise of humanoid robots
AN Devers
May 09, 2019
Simon Schama, Billy Bragg and more on the books that changed their lives
Prospect Team
May 09, 2019
Kapka Kassabova: The book that changed my life
Kapka Kassabova
May 09, 2019
Michael Rosen: The book that changed my life
Michael Rosen
May 09, 2019
Billy Bragg: The book that changed my life
Billy Bragg
May 09, 2019
Peter Frankopan: The book that changed my life
Peter Frankopan
May 09, 2019
Melvyn Bragg: The book that changed my life
Melvyn Bragg
May 09, 2019
Peter Florence: The book that changed my life
Peter Florence
May 17, 2018
Peter Florence on the historical figure he'd most like to invite to Hay
Prospect Team
