Torture
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Torture
Opinions
September 05, 2019
The UK is complicit in torture
Despite strict prohibitions in law, the UK has taken advantage of torture on a significant scale. And now the commitment to an independent judicial inquiry has been dropped
David Allen Green
World
January 31, 2017
Torture isn't just morally wrong—it doesn't work
Rupert Stone
November 21, 2016
Will Trump’s security proposals be resisted? Look at the history
Rupert Stone
November 03, 2015
How torture is like a microwave for your mind
Lucy Maddox
February 19, 2015
A look inside Guantanamo
Mark Mazower
December 12, 2014
CIA torture report: the British government must come clean
Clare Algar
December 12, 2014
CIA torture report: what Britain knew
Jay Elwes
December 11, 2014
CIA torture report: Obama under pressure as anti-US sentiment grows
Andrew Hammond
January 24, 2013
Zero Dark Thirty tells the wrong truth
Tom Streithorst
