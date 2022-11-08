Terrorism

Society
November 08, 2022
Treating protesters like terrorists isn't new—just look at the suffragettes
Suffragettes employed far more disruptive tactics than today’s climate activists—and fell foul of the same reactions
Fern Riddell
Politics
September 28, 2021
The Britons who fought for the Taliban
Raffaello Pantucci
World
November 09, 2020
In trying to defeat terrorism, Macron must not undermine the principles of the French Republic
Myriam François From the magazine
Politics
October 28, 2020
How the pandemic is making extremism worse
Raffaello Pantucci
Politics
July 07, 2020
Fifteen years on from 7/7, terrorism has changed but the jihadist threat persists
Raffaello Pantucci
Politics
Culture
June 07, 2020
Why do British Muslims become jihadists? The answer is more complex than you might think
Azadeh Moaveni From the magazine
Culture
Culture
April 02, 2020
All you need is hate: the dangerous pleasures of extremism
Keith Kahn-Harris From the magazine
Culture
Politics
February 06, 2020
How “national security” became the handmaiden of government secrecy
Richard Norton-Taylor
Politics
Politics
February 05, 2020
Streatham attack: preventing terrorist atrocities will require more than tough noises from simple-minded ministers
David Allen Green
Politics
