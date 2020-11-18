Log in
World
November 18, 2020
Why the Democrats failed to court Latino voters
The Latino electorate is geographically and ethnically diverse. The Democrats made key errors when campaigning—and it cost them a larger victory
Daniel Rey
US Elections
November 10, 2020
The Prospect Interview #154: Lessons from the pandemic, with Fareed Zakaria
Prospect Team
Politics
November 10, 2020
Why did Trump almost win?
Daniel Rey
World
October 29, 2020
US election: The myth of the "Latino vote"
Daniel Rey
World
January 03, 2019
Can Elizabeth Warren go the distance?
Diane Roberts
World
October 15, 2018
Red States: the rise of American socialism
Clare Malone
Technology
December 30, 2016
What does election hacking mean for democracy?
John Naughton
Technology
World
December 15, 2016
The saboteur who came in from the cold
Tom Carver
World
Culture
December 14, 2016
Books in brief: Our Revolution by Bernie Sanders
Alex Hacillo
Culture
