David Petraeus

David Petraeus-image
Opinions
October 16, 2013
How deep are America's pockets?
Afghanistan is a contest of stamina between the US Congress and the Taliban
Justin Webb From the magazine
David Petraeus-image
Politics
September 20, 2013
Transcript: The case for an inquiry into Afghanistan
Prospect Team
David Petraeus-image
World
November 13, 2012
Institutions in freefall
James McAuley
David Petraeus-image
World
May 25, 2011
The month ahead
Prospect
David Petraeus topic image
Middle East
July 07, 2010
Could the media save Afghanistan?
Gordon Adam
Middle East
David Petraeus-image
Could the media save Afghanistan?
Gordon Adam
David Petraeus topic image
Essays
June 30, 2010
Afghanistan: what are we fighting for?
Prospect From the magazine
Essays
David Petraeus-image
Afghanistan: what are we fighting for?
Prospect
From the magazine
David Petraeus topic image
Opinions
March 01, 2009
The second chance
Ashraf Ghani From the magazine
Opinions
David Petraeus-image
The second chance
Ashraf Ghani
From the magazine
David Petraeus topic image
Essays
January 17, 2009
An intellectual surge
From the magazine
Essays
David Petraeus-image
An intellectual surge
From the magazine
David Petraeus topic image
Politics
January 06, 2009
Prospect sets the pace
Mary Fitzgerald
Politics
David Petraeus-image
Prospect sets the pace
Mary Fitzgerald
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines