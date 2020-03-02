Canada

World
March 02, 2020
Can the UK learn from how Canada appoints its judges?
Those seeking reform might study how Trudeau revolutionised the process
Paul Daly
Opinions
April 01, 2019
View from Canada: Justin Trudeau is mired in scandal—can he survive?
Nelson Wiseman From the magazine
Politics
April 26, 2018
They are not “incels”—they are violent misogynists
Sian Norris
Essays
August 17, 2017
How Canada's liberal immigration policy works—and why it could be a success here too
Steve Bloomfield From the magazine
World
July 11, 2017
Why it's time we all stopped idolising Justin Trudeau
Shafi Musaddique
Politics
July 05, 2017
"All of a sudden it matters": facing up to Canada's 1,200 missing women
Tamara Micner
Politics
October 20, 2015
Who is new Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?
Josh Lowe
Culture
September 17, 2014
David Cronenberg: A passion for mutation
Moira Weigel From the magazine
