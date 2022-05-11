Queen's Speech

Politics
May 11, 2022
A Queen's Speech should be about more than playing politics
The government announced some bold reforms at the opening of parliament yesterday—but they will require careful handling in parliament
Will Tanner
The Queen
May 12, 2021
The Queen’s speech decoded
Andrew Adonis
Politics
December 20, 2019
The Johnson government does not yet seek fundamental constitutional change
David Allen Green
Politics
October 14, 2019
What does the Queen’s Speech tell us about Johnson’s intentions?
Peter Kellner
Politics
June 21, 2017
The lady is for learning? May continues her appeal to Brexit—but drops key manifesto pledges
Prospect Team
Politics
May 23, 2016
Let's take these prison reforms to their logical conclusion
Kevin Lockyer
The Queen
May 19, 2016
The Queen's speech was a triumph of mediocrity
John McTernan
Politics
May 27, 2015
What is the Queen's speech?
Josh Lowe
Politics
June 05, 2014
Reading the (Draft) Riot Act
Emran Mian
