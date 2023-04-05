Monarchy

Columns
April 05, 2023
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: King Charles’s coronation
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Why Charles’s coronation could be a spiritual flop
Martyn Percy From the magazine
Culture
January 25, 2023
Keeping up with the Sussexes
Imogen West-Knights From the magazine
People
October 06, 2022
Thomas Dixon: the myth of the British stiff upper lip
Ellen Halliday From the magazine
Columns
October 06, 2022
Word of the month: “Stinking”
Sarah Ogilvie From the magazine
Philosophy
October 06, 2022
Philosopher-at-large: Can there ever be a rational basis for the hereditary principle?
Julian Baggini From the magazine
Society
October 06, 2022
Displaced life: “My relationship with the monarchy has always been complicated”
Jason Thomas-Fournillier From the magazine
Society
September 21, 2022
What the Queen’s funeral got wrong
Andrew Adonis
World
September 17, 2022
After the Queen, can the Commonwealth survive?
Shashi Tharoor
