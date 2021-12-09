Taliban

December 09, 2021
Helena Kennedy: “The first plane load from Afghanistan was 130 people. But the calls kept coming”
The human rights barrister has helped evacuate 500 people—women lawyers and their families—out of Afghanistan. But, she says, the UK is not doing enough
Alex Dean
Islam
November 01, 2021
Why we need to reform sharia—now
Mustafa Akyol From the magazine
Politics
September 28, 2021
The Britons who fought for the Taliban
Raffaello Pantucci
World
September 02, 2021
The Prospect editorial—Foreign fields and home truths
Tom Clark From the magazine
World
August 27, 2021
Nemesis: Why the west was doomed to lose in Afghanistan
Anatol Lieven From the magazine
World
August 24, 2021
Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal will be one of the great achievements of his presidency
James Harkin
World
August 17, 2021
Herat is the cultural heart of Afghanistan. Can it survive the Taliban?
CPW Gammell From the magazine
World
April 24, 2020
Social distancing and the Taliban
Emily Winterbotham
World
January 10, 2018
Trump’s strategy on Pakistan is fraught with risk
Rupert Stone
